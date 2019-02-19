Pan American Silver Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-84.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.76M (-19.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAAS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.