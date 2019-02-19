Sunoco LP Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 19, 2019 5:35 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)SUNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-62.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.13B (+39.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SUN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.