Flowserve Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.