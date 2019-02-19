Jack In The Box Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.98M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.