Apple's Q4 HomePod shipments grew 45%

Global smart speaker sales reached 86.2M in 2018 after Q4 shipments gained 95% to 38.5M units, according to a new Strategy Analytics report.

Amazon (AMZN +1.5% ) and Google (GOOG +0.7% )(GOOGL +0.9% ) were the winners with Echo gaining 91% Q/Q to 13.7M shipments and a 35.5% share (was: 31.8%) and Home rising 123% to 11.5M units and a 30% market share (up from 22.8%).