Apple's Q4 HomePod shipments grew 45%

Global smart speaker sales reached 86.2M in 2018 after Q4 shipments gained 95% to 38.5M units, according to a new Strategy Analytics report.
Amazon (AMZN +1.5%) and Google (GOOG +0.7%)(GOOGL +0.9%) were the winners with Echo gaining 91% Q/Q to 13.7M shipments and a 35.5% share (was: 31.8%) and Home rising 123% to 11.5M units and a 30% market share (up from 22.8%).
Apple's (AAPL +0.5%) HomePod grew 45% Q/Q to 1.1M shipments, but its market share declined slightly to 4.1%.
