AXT Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.21M (-15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AXTI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.