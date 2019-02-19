Spark New Zealand plans 5G launch by July 2020

Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:SPKKY) is still working toward launching its 5G network by "July 2020 at the latest," it says as part of its half-year results.

The next-gen tech will be a "big driver of future innovation -- not only for our industry but also for New Zealand's economy."

It also set pricing for its Spark Sport subscriptions, which (excluding the 2019 Rugby World Cup) will be NZ$19.99/month. Spark Sport is set to launch in beta in early March.

Source: Bloomberg