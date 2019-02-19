Nordson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $497.88M (-9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NDSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.