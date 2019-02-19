Stocks reach session highs at hint that trade deadline may be pushed back

U.S. stocks extend gains to reach session highs after after President Donald Trump hints that he may push back the key deadline on a trade deal with China.

Trade talks are going well, and March 1 isn't a "magical date," he said, according to CNBC. March 1 had been the date set for the U.S. to boost tariffs on Chinese goods to 25% from the current 10% if a deal isn't reached.

Nasdaq and S&P 500 each rise 0.4% , and the Dow is up 0.3% in late trading.

Materials and consumer staples are the best-performing sectors, while health care ( +0.03% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) are the weakest.