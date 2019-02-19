Equinor releases plan for exploration drilling in Great Australian Bight

Equinor (EQNR +0.8% ) releases a draft environment plan for its proposed exploration drilling program in the Great Australian Bight, including all the measures to be put in place to avoid and mitigate impacts on the environmentally sensitive area.

EQNR says it plans to drill the Stromlo-1 exploration well in the Bight in water depths of 7,345 ft., which it says can be performed safely, and is publishing the documents and inviting public comments as part of an effort to create more transparency around the project.

Environmental groups say the project is too risky and that the company's consultation report appeared to show it had not properly consulted with some councils, traditional owners, the tourism industry or with environment groups.

EQNR took full control of two permits in the Great Australian Bight off the country's southern coast in 2017, when BP and Chevron scrapped their own exploration plans.