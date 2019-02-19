Elon Musk confident on self-driving tech timetable

Tesla (TSLA -0.3% ) CEO Elon Musk reiterates that he expects that the company will feature full self-driving technology by the end of the year.

"Meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up and take you all the way to your destination without an intervention, this year. I would say I am of certain of that. That is not a question mark," clarifies Musk.

Musk made the comments today during a podcast with Ark Invest's Catherine Wood and Tasha Keeney.

Listen to the full Ark Invest podcast (29 minutes)