M&A

GSE Systems acquires DP Engineering

|About: GSE Systems, Inc (GVP)|By:, SA News Editor

GSE Systems (GVP +12.7%) announced the acquisition of DP Engineering Ltd. Co., a specialized provider of high-value engineering services and solutions to the nuclear power industry.

GSE acquired DP Engineering for $13.5M in cash, subject to customary working capital adjustments, with additional purchase consideration of up to $5M payable as an earn-out contingent upon DP Engineering satisfying certain annual adj. EBITDA thresholds over the next two years ranging from $2.75M to $4.3M. GSE drew on its existing delayed draw term loan facility to fund the transaction.

GSE expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share.

