Continental Resources -5% as Q4 earnings come up short of estimates

Continental Resources (CLR -5% ) is sharply lower after missing Wall Street expectations on both Q4 earnings and revenues.

CLR reported last week that Q4 production rose 13% Y/Y to 324K boe/day and full-year output gained 23% Y/Y to 298K boe/day; FY 2019 average oil production is forecast at 190K-200K boe/day and natural gas production is seen at 790K-810K cf/day.

CLR says it has "entered a new era of optimized full-field development in the Bakken," where Q4 production rose 11% Y/Y to 183.8K boe/day.

Q4 production from the STACK play in Oklahoma jumped 31% Y/Y and SCOOP production in Oklahoma gained 8% Y/Y, and expects its SCOOP-related Project SpringBoard to add 10% to the company's total oil production by Q3 from the same quarter in 2018.

CLR says it reduced total debt by $585M in 2018 while building $239M in cash flow and anticipates further debt reduction from $5.77B at year-end 2018 to $5B late in 2019.

CLR also says it will target an average 12.5% compound annual production growth rate from existing inventory over the next five years.