Intercept fails to maintain bulk of OCA-stoked gain, shares up 7%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT +6.5% ) is up on almost a 12x surge in volume, although shares have retraced 11% from the intraday high of $131.87, following its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating top drug OCALIVA (obeticholic acid) in NASH patients with liver fibrosis.

Investors seem to have lost a bit of their initial enthusiasm since only one of the two co-primary endpoints was met. In addition, the side effect of dose-related pruritis (itchy skin), the most common adverse event, appears concerning. It was noted in 28% of patients receiving the 10 mg dose and 51% of those receiving the 25 mg dose, both above placebo's 19%. Severe pruritis occurred in 5% of patients in the 25 mg cohort compared to less than 1% for the 10 mg group and control. There was a 9% discontinuation rate in the 25 mg group due to severe itchy skin (less than 1% in the other two groups).

Another potential safety issue is OCA's effect on the liver and bile ducts. 3% of the patients in the 25 mg cohort experienced gallstones or cholecystitis (gallbladder inflammation) compared to 1% in the 10 mg cohort and less than 1% for placebo.