DTE Energy sells $650M in green bonds

DTE Energy (DTE +0.6% ) says its DTE Electric unit sold $650M of 30-year green bonds, marking the Michigan utility's second such sale.

DTE says it plans to use proceeds from the bonds, which carry an annual fixed coupon of 3.95%, to fund development and construction of solar and wind farms and to strengthen its energy efficiency programs for customers.

DTE, which is working to replace its coal-fired generating facilities, says it is "well on our way" to its goal of reducing carbon emissions by more than 80% by 2050.