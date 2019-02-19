Alberta to lease 4,400 rail cars in bid to ease oil glut

Alberta's government says it signed contracts with Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) railroads to lease 4,400 rail cars, in its latest move to clear a glut of oil sands crude that has depressed prices.

The government says the two companies will haul a combined initial volume of 20K bbl/day starting in July, with plans to reach 120K bbl/day by mid-2020.

Provincial officials say the program will cost C$3.7B over three years and result in C$5.9B in revenues over the same period.

Potentially relevant tickers include CNQ, SU, IMO, CVE, ENB, ECA, TRP, CPG, BTE, ERF, OTCPK:HUSKF, OTCQX:PGHEF, OTCPK:MEGEF, OTCPK:ATHOF, OTCPK:SPGYF