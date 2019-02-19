Comparable sales strong at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports company-owned comparable sales were up 5.6% in Q4 to easily top the consensus expectation for a 4.6% gain. Comparable sales were up 4.8% at domestic franchised restaurants.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell to 15.9% from 17.0% a year ago as higher labor costs factored in.

Texas Roadhouse opened eleven company restaurants during the quarter, including one Bubba’s 33 and one international franchise outlet.

The restaurant operator says comparable sales at company restaurants rose 6.0% for the first 54 days of Q1.

CEO update: "Looking ahead to 2019, our development pipeline is in great shape as we expect to open 25 to 30 company restaurants and as many as eight franchise restaurants. While we expect to face continued cost pressures in the near term, we remain excited about the top-line momentum that our operators have generated."

TXRH +1.28% AH.

