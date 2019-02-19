Herbalife Q4 sales in line; shares down 2% after hours

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Q4 results ($M): Sales: 1,186.6 (+8.5%).
Net income: 48.9 (+177.1%); non-GAAP net income: 89.6 (-9.1%); EPS: 0.34 (+179.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.63 (-3.1%).
Cash flow ops (full year): 648.4 (+9.7%).
Volume points (M): Asia Pacific: 355.5 (+29.8%); North America: 280.5 (+11.8%); EMEA: 302.6 (+11.3%); Mexico: 228.6 (+10.1%); China: 155.2 (+3.7%); South & Central America: 138.6 (-9.4%); Global: 1,461 (+11.8%).
Q1 guidance: Volume point growth: 4.0 - 8.0%; sales growth: 0.5 - 4.5%; EPS: $0.51 - 0.61; non-GAAP EPS: $0.60 - 0.70.
2019 guidance: Volume point growth: 4.0 - 8.0%; sales growth: 4.0 - 8.0%; EPS: $2.34 - 2.74; non-GAAP EPS: $2.70 - 3.10.
Previously: Herbalife beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Feb. 19)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox