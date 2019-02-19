Uniti Group selling Latin American towers for $100M

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has agreed to sell its Latin American towers business for about $100M.

Uniti will sell that portfolio -- including about 500 towers across Mexico, Colombia and Nicaragua -- to an entity controlled by Phoenix Tower International.

Citi was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.

"This transaction realizes substantial value for our stockholders and allows us to focus on the vast communications infrastructure growth opportunities in the U.S.," says CEO Kenny Gunderman. "Uniti Towers will continue to be a significant component of our ongoing strategy to provide a full suite of solutions to wireless carriers and other customers.”