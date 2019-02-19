Stocks edge higher as Trump fuels trade optimism

Stocks eked out gains after Pres. Trump signaled flexibility in a key deadline for trade talks with China and a strong quarterly report from Walmart.

Trump said today that the trade talks are going well and that the current March 1 deadline is not a "magical date," meaning additional tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese imports scheduled to go into effect may be delayed.

"There’s no question the market is anticipating a positive development out of trade negotiations," says Thomas Wright, director of equities at JMP Securities, adding that more concrete details likely are needed to push stocks much higher.

Also, Walmart reported stronger than expected earnings and sales for the holiday quarter, providing a boost for shares of many other consumer staple companies.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by materials (+0.6%), utilities (+0.5%), consumer staples (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%), while the health care (-0.3%) and industrial (-0.1%) groups finished in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices climbed, driving yields lower across the curve, with the two-year and 10-year yields each slipping 2 bps to 2.50% and 2.65%, respectively.

WTI March crude oil settled +0.9% to $56.09/bbl, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Nov. 19.