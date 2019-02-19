Cadence Design +5% on upside Q1, FY19 outlook

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) gains 5.4% on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 14% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $565M to $575M (consensus: $549.1M) and EPS from $0.48 to $0.50 (consensus: $0.46). Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $2.27B to $2.31B (consensus: $2.26B) and EPS from $1.97 to $2.07 (consensus: $1.96).

Cadence also announces investing $150M in Green Hills Software, which comes with a strategic partnership and represents about a 16% ownership stake.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cadence Design Systems beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 19)