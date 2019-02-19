La-Z-Boy +4% after sales shine

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) jumps 3.85% in AH trading after the company reports FQ3 sales ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Same-store sales jumped 6.7% in the company-owned retail segment during the quarter.

Operating margin improved to 9.0% vs. 7.9% a year ago off the extra sales leverage. Price/mix helped to boost operating margin in the upholstery segment

"Our strong balance sheet will enable us to continue to make strategic investments to grow the company and provide returns to shareholders," says CEO Kurt Darrow.

