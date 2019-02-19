Merck's Keytruda flunks liver cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-240, evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus best supportive care in previously treated patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) failed to meet the co-primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

The key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) was not formally tested since the OS and PFS endpoints were not met.

The FDA granted accelerated approval for Keytruda in HCC patients previously treated with Bayer's Nexavar (sorafenib) in November 2018 based on Phase 2 data.

The results have been shared with the FDA and will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.