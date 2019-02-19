LendingClub -5.3% on weak guidance for Q1, year

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) sinks 5.3% in after-hours trading after revenue guidance for 2019 and Q1 trails consensus estimates.

Sees Q1 net revenue of $162M-$172M vs. consensus of $181.8M; sees adjusted net loss of $15M-$20M.

Sees FY2019 of $765M-$795M (consensus of $804.3M) and adjusted net loss of $9M to $29M.

Targets adjusted net income profitability over H2 2019, while consensus estimates for each quarter in 2019 expected a profit.

Q4 adjusted loss per share of 1 cent falls short of the average analyst estimate of EPS of 2 cents; compares with adjusted loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 loan originations of $2.87B slips from $2.89B in Q3 and compares with $2.44B in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

