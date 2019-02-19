Woodward taps Cromwell for new post of vice chairman/COO

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) says it's named Thomas Cromwell to a newly created position of vice chairman and chief operating officer.

Cromwell most recently was group president for Kohler Power Group.

As COO, he'll have direct oversight of the company's business groups as well as Global Supply Chain and the True North operational excellence group.

That's part of a new organization design to support strategies amid "significant" and ongoing growth, says CEO Thomas Gendron: "With a strong emphasis on operational excellence and execution, Tom joins Jack Thayer as our other new member of the Office of the Chairman, working together on the direction and oversight of the company.”