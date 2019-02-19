CoreCivic +2.7% as guidance exceeds consensus

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) rises 2.7% in after-hours trading as its guidance for Q1 normalized FFO per share of 58 cents to 60 cents surpasses the consensus estimate of 57 cents.

FY2019 guidance for normalized FFO per share of $2.36-$2.44 compares with consensus of $2.40, at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 63 cents, beating consensus of 62 cents, up from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $106.7M rose from $98.4M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

