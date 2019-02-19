Lantheus Q4 beat propels shares, up 9% after hours

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) Q4 results highlights:

Revenues up 6.3% to $86.3M, earnings down 86.3% to $13.3M due to a $85.9M tax benefit the year before. EPS down 86.2% to $0.34.

Non-GAAP net income was up 130.6% to $11.3M. Non-GAAP EPS was up 141.7% to $0.29.

Q1 guidance: Revenue: $85.0M - 87.5M; non-GAAP EPS: $0.23 - 0.25.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $358M - 363M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.14 - 1.17.

Shares are up 9% after hours.

