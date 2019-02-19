Devon Energy +7% despite Q4 miss; to separate Canadian, Barnett assets

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +6.7% after-hours despite a sharp miss on Q4 earnings, as the company says it is pursuing a separation of its Canadian and Barnett Shale assets to become a pure-play oil producer.

DVN says it will evaluate multiple methods of separating the assets, including a potential sale or spinoff, and will seek to grow oil volumes at a mid-teens rate while generating free cash flow at pricing above $46/bbl.

DVN says its new, narrowed focus as a U.S. oil business will allow it to align the cost structure by taking steps to deliver at least $780M in sustainable annual cost savings by 2021.

The company says Q4 production totaled 532K boe/day, exceeding the midpoint of guidance by 3K boe/day; light oil output rose 20% Y/Y to 126K bbl/day, including a 49% surge from the Delaware Basin to 84K boe/day, and January 2019 rates came in even higher at 96K boe/day.

But Q4 upstream revenue, excluding commodity derivatives, fell 18% Y/Y to $1.1B, hurt by historically wide differentials in Canada, which negatively impacted the realized price on heavy oil production.

DVN also increases its quarterly dividend by a penny to $0.09/share and raises its stock buyback authorization by $1B, bringing the total repurchase program to $5B.