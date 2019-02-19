ROIC -1.2% as guidance disappoints

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) slides 1.2% in after-hours trading after FY2019 guidance disappoints.

Sees FY2019 FFO per share of $1.11-$1.15 vs. consensus of $1.18.

Q4 FFO of 29 cents matches consensus estimate; compares with 30 cents in Q4 2017.

Same-center cash NOI growth of 2.5%.

At Dec. 31, 2018, ROIC's portfolio was 97.7% leased.

Declares cash dividend per share of 19.7 cents vs. prior dividend of 19.5 cents.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 9:00 AM ET.

