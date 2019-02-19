American Campus Communities guidance in-line with consensus

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) sees FY2019 modified FFO of $2.35-$2.45 per share vs. the average analyst estimate of $2.41.

Q4 modified FFO per share of 72 cents unchanged from year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $245.9M rises from $227.6M a year earlier; beats consensus by $16.2M.

Same-store NOI of $106.6M, edged up 0.1% from the year-ago quarter; same-store revenue increased 2.2% due to an increase in average occupancy and rental rates for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 10:00 AM ET.

