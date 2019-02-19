EA slips as criticism comes in for 'Anthem'

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) today gave back some of its recent gains fueled by the launch of Fortnite rival Apex Legends, with lackluster-at-best reviews coming in for new videogame Anthem.

The multiplayer-focused shooter/role-playing game from publisher BioWare -- set for release this Friday -- has drawn a few critical early player reviews on Gamespot, including a lukewarm early impression.

A "review in progress" on PC Gamer says "combat and exploration are fun, but nothing else is," saying the game is "bogged down by a forgettable story and repetitive missinos." And Ars Technica says "At its worst ... this is a stuttering, confusing, heartbreaking mess of an action game."

"It's out, finally. But maybe it shouldn't be," Ars says.

Shares fell just over a year ago on news that the game's release was slipping into 2019.