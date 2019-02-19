Host Hotels buys 1 Hotel South Beach for $610M

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) acquires the fee simple interest in the 429-room 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL, for about $610M.

Based on the 2019 budget, the purchase price equates to an EBITDA multiple of 13x.

The price includes the issuance of class A common units of Host Hotels with an aggregate value of about $2.6M and class G preferred units with an aggregate value of about $23.4M.

"The hotel has no near-term capex needs and carries a RevPAR of over $488, making it one of the top three in our portfolio," says Host President and CEO James F. Risoleo.

It was acquired from an affiliate controlled by Starwood Capital Group.

