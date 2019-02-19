Concho Resources -5% as Q4 earnings, revenues miss estimates

Concho Resourcs (NYSE:CXO) -4.8% after-hours as it misses Q4 earnings expectations, even as total operating revenues rose 37% Y/Y to $1.07B.

Total production for 2018 climbed 36% Y/Y to 263K boe/day, driven by a 41% increase in oil production to 168K bbl/day, while natural gas production totaled 571M cf/day, at an average realized price for oil and gas, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, of $56.22/bbl and $3.40/Mcf, respectively, compared with $48.13/bbl and $3.07/Mcf for 2017.

Q4 production jumped 45% Y/Y to 307K boe/day, as oil production surged 53% to 199k bbl/day and natural gas output totaled 649M cf/day, at an average realized price for oil and gas, excluding the effect of commodity derivatives, of $49.10/bbl and $2.82/Mcf, respectively, compared with $52.84/bbl and $3.33/Mcf for the year-ago quarter.

CXO forecasts full-year 2019 capital spending of $2.8B-$3B, a 17% decrease at the midpoint vs. prior guidance, which it expects to deliver oil growth of 26%-30%, while the company's base plan for 2020 is expected to drive a two-year oil compound annual growth rate of 23%.

CXO expects Q1 production to average 300K-306K boe/day with lease operating expense per boe of $6.30-$6.50.