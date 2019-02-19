Kite Realty plans to sell up to $500M of non-core assets

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) plans to sell $350M-$500M of non-core assets in an effort to improve asset quality, pay down debt, and focus on preferred geographic markets.

Introduces 2019 FFO guidance (before 2019 planned dispositions) of $1.76-$1.82; may not compare with the consensus estimate of $1.88.

Q4 FFO of operating partnership of 48 cents, in-line with consensus, vs. 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property NOI growth of 1.2%.

KRG +0.2% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Feb. 20 at 10:00 AM ET.

