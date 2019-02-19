Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger form digital oilfield automation JV

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) say they are launching a joint venture to create Sensia, the oil and gas industry's first fully integrated digital automation solutions provider.

The companies say Sensia will operate as an independent entity, with ROK owning 53% and SLB 47%, and ROK will pay SLB $250M in cash at closing.

SLB Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard says the venture will create a "leading technology provider" for the industry.

Sensia's CEO will be Allan Rentcome, ROK's director of global technology systems and solutions business.