Patagonia Gold plummets to record low after Argentina mine closures

Patagonia Gold (OTCPK:PATAF) plunged as much as 51% in today's trade to an all-time low after the miner said it would shut two operations in Argentina due to lower than expected production.

Patagonia says the Lomada de Leiva mine will close effective Feb. 28, as "current production is below management expectations and is not sufficient to cover operating costs."

The company has re-opened the project in November after a one-year closure and was estimating recovery of ~10K oz. of gold over 12 months.

Patagonia also is placing the Cap Oeste mine on care and maintenance after currently producing only ~1K oz./month.