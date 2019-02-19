'Alita' leads at subpar holiday box office

Previously delayed manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel (FOX, FOXA) topped a very lackluster holiday weekend at the box office, drawing $33.5M over the four days to top the $27.8M pulled by last weekend's leader, The Lego Movie: The Second Part (NYSE:T).

Those were better four-day totals than those of fellow debut Isn't It Romantic (T), with $16.6M; What Men Want (VIA, VIAB) with $12.2M; and the wide debut of horror sequel Happy Death Day 2U (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with $11M.

Overall films marked the worst President's Day weekend in 15 years, Box Office Mojo says.

The year-over-year comparables were certainly tough, with Black Panther playing at this time a year ago.