Fresenius, NxStage to divest bloodline tubing in FTC settlement

A settlement with the FTC calls for Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) and NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) to divest rights and assets tied to NxStage's bloodline tubing set business in order to consummate their acquisition deal.

The companies will divest the business to B. Braun Medical to resolve charges that the $2B deal would be anticompetitive.

The sets are single-use plastic tube sets used during hemodialysis treatments.

Fresenius and NxStage are two of only three significant suppliers of such sets, together controlling about 82% of the market for bloodlines.