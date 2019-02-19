Honeywell-Pratt & Whitney JV files protest of GE's Army helicopter contract

A joint venture of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney have filed a protest over the U.S. Army's decision to award General Electric (NYSE:GE) a $517M contract for new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines.

The Department of Defense earlier this month awarded GE a six-year contract to engineer and manufacture the new T901 engines for the Army's next generation of helicopters.

"In our review of the evaluation, we clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government’s budget," the JV says.