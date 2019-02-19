Teva settlement with FTC resolves all litigation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has settled with the Federal Trade Commission to resolve all outstanding litigation.

That includes the FTC dropping claims against Teva and affiliates across three outstanding cases, as well as modifications to some terms from a 2015 consent decree.

Those three cases are FTC v. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV); FTC v. Actavis; and FTC v. Allergan (NYSE:AGN). The consent decree was originally entered in FTC v. Cephalon.

Teva won't pay any additional money to the FTC as part of the settlement.