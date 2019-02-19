Air Products wins contract for Golden Pass LNG export project

Air Products (APD +0.6% ) says it won a contract to supply natural gas liquefaction equipment and technology to the Golden Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Texas; financial terms are not disclosed.

APD says its AP-C3MR liquefaction technology and equipment and three of its MCR main cryogenic heat exchangers will be installed at Golden Pass, which joint venture partners Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum expects will produce ~16M tons/year of LNG when it starts up in 2024.

APD says Golden Pass LNG will be the fourth LNG export terminal in the U.S. to use the company's liquefaction and refrigeration equipment.