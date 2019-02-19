Newmont-Goldcorp merger cleared by Canadian regulator

Newmont Mining (NEM +3.9% ) says the Canadian Competition Bureau has cleared the way for its planned merger with Goldcorp (GG +4.2% ), a combination that would create the world's largest gold producer.

The companies say they expect to close the deal during Q2, with the combined Newmont Goldcorp maintaining operations in the Americas, Australia and Ghana, producing 6M-7M oz. of gold annually over the next 10 years.

NEM says it is working with other regulatory agencies to secure additional approvals that are conditions to closing the merger.