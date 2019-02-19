BlackRock, KKR to invest $4B-$5B in Abu Dhabi pipeline unit - FT

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and KKR are in advanced talks to take a $4B-$5B stake in Abu Dhabi's pipeline network in a deal that could be signed as early as next week, Financial Times reports.

The pipeline deal would form the latest element of the drive to introduce a more commercially oriented management of the country's asset base and attract new investors into the energy portfolio, according to the report.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company produces more than 3M bbl/day of oil, ~3% of global production, making it one of the world's largest energy groups.