Transocean slips after Q4 earnings miss; analysts cite elevated capex plans

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) closed 2.2% lower in today's trade after reporting a larger than expected Q4 loss as revenues rose 19% Y/Y but fell 8% Q/Q to $748M, and Teresa Rivas at Barron's suggests investor patience may be wearing thin.

RIG says it added $2B to its contract backlog in 2018, the highest in the last four years, to reach $12.2B as of the February fleet status report.

Citing an increase in contract awards, RIG says "2018 marked the beginning of a recovery in the ultra-deepwater market. While oil prices remain volatile, the efficiencies that we have realized over the past few years have materially reduced offshore project costs and compressed the time to deliver first production," RIG says, adding that "current customer conversations suggest that FIDs in 2019 could increase materially over last year."

Following the Q4 results, Citi's Scott Gruber reiterated his Buy rating on RIG, saying demand appears to remain strong and the company is winning new contracts but investors likely were unhappy with RIG's plan for ~$2B in capital spending over 2019-20.

At the same time, J.P. Morgan's Sean Meakim reiterated an Underweight rating, saying while Q4 results were mostly neutral, he does not believe "the market will credit Transocean materially for the quarterly free cash flow generation due to... likely elevated spending needs this year."