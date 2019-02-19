Tutor Perini wins $1.4B contract for Los Angeles' Purple Line Extension

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) rose 2.8% in today's trade on news its joint venture with O&G Industries received a notice of intent to award a $1.4B contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for construction of the Purple Line Extension project.

TPC says the scope of work entails the design and construction of two new subway stations.

The company says it is currently performing initial design work on the companion Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels project, awarded last year, which will build the tunnels and related systems to connect the stations.