Expectations are low as Theresa May heads back to Brussels today to find a way out of the Brexit impasse, despite clear statements from EU officials that they won't reopen the divorce deal.

Even if she secures some kind of assurance over the temporary nature of the Irish backstop, it's not clear if that would placate Brexiteers in her own party who helped defeat her deal in parliament.

FTSE 100 +0.2% ; Sterling -0.2% to $1.3038.

