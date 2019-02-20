Trump softens on China tariff deadline

The U.S. wants China to agree to keep the yuan stable as part of the demands being put forth in current trade talks, while Beijing want Washington to respect its right to develop and become prosperous.

President Trump said on Tuesday that the discussions were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, outlining March 1 was not a "magical" date.

Shanghai +0.2% to 2,761.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC, CYB, FXP, PGJ, CN, KBA, TAO, CHIQ, HAO, CHIX, TDF,