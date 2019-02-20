Futures inch down ahead of Fed minutes

Markets today will be eyeing minutes from the Fed's January meeting, where Jerome Powell did an about-face, suggesting the central bank could hold off on raising rates and indicating possible tweaks to its balance sheet normalization.

U.S. stock index futures are down 0.1% ahead of the release, which could influence yield-curve inversion trade, as well as provide future guidance for equity markets.

Wall Street increasingly believes the Fed will end the balance sheet roll-off by the end of 2019.

Oil is down 0.2% at $56.34/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1347/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.63%.

