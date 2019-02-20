Mixed quarter from Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) reports sales rose 4.6% in Q4 on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin increased 70 bps Y/Y to 39.2% of sales. Operating margin fell 30 bps to 10.7% of sales. Operating expenses were 29.9% of sales vs. 50.7% of sales a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company expects 2019 revenue of $2.28B to $2.33B vs. $2.34B consensus and EPS of $2.20 to $2.35 vs. $2.35 consensus. Cash flow from operations is projected to land in a range of $200M to $220M.

