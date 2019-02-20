Southwest Airlines -5% after guidance cut, Goldman downgrade

Souhwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) falls in early trading after updating guidance and taking on a downgrade.

Goldman Sachs moves to a Sell rating on the airline stock from a previous position of Neutral. The firm drops its price target on Southwest to $54 from $66.

Southwest also posted an update this morning through a SEC filing. The company says it has continued to experience softness in passenger demand and bookings as a result of the government shutdown. As a result, Southwest now expects the negative impact to Q1 revenue to be approximately $60M vs. an original forecast of $10M to $15M negative Q1 impact. Q1 unit revenue is anticipated to be up 3% to 4% vs. +4% to +5% prior view.